The right choice: The team at Network ICT. Contact Network ICT for a free consultation on (02) 4932 3605. Consultation is via appointment at their Rutherford premises, or at your place of business. Picture: Supplied.

BEING connected is a necessity in the technology age but that doesn't mean settling for second-rate telephone and internet services, or excessive fees.

Network ICT is a Rutherford-based alternative to the big telcos with intimate knowledge of the area and demonstrated skill in providing internet and telephone plans that actually work for you while offering the peace of mind that only comes from dealing with experts in technical fault diagnosis and resolution.

Founded by the husband-wife team of Shane and Renee Meister, Network ICT offers everything from basic mobile phone plans to bespoke internet and network solutions for businesses with even the biggest data demands.

"What makes Network ICT different from other internet services providers is that when our customers call, they get to speak directly to a local specialist within minutes who understands their business needs, rather than being left on hold for hours or being bounced from one operator to another," Mr Meister said.

"We pride ourselves on being accountable for our customer's quality of service from start to finish."

That pride extends to being part of the community and being invested for the long haul, as Shane explained it.

Having a bricks-and-mortar presence on the New England Highway, only a few doors down from O'Neills Tyres and the Rutherford Hotel, also means customers can speak face-to-face with the Meisters.

Chances are you will have noticed some changes to the old butcher shop, which the couple has been renovating for three years as their Hunter hub.

They've enjoyed bringing a new lease of life to the century-old premises, which Mrs Meister described as a "passion project and a massive undertaking".

Truly passionate about Maitland's heritage buildings, she beams with pride in what's been achieved.

New beginnings: The owners at Network ICT spent three years renovating this century-old building on the New England Highway to use as their Hunter hub. Picture: Supplied.

"We're truly invested in Maitland, from helping preserve a piece of this heritage to making a positive difference to people here," she said.

Mr Meister brings 25 years of experience as a telecommunications specialist to the Hunter Valley, with a particular passion for developing solutions with people in business.

From consultancy on all things internet, communications and technology, through to the design and implementation of fully integrated voice and data networks, Mr Meister said there is no challenge that can't be solved.



That includes upgrading business customers to NBN, whether it's via fibre optic, copper, wireless or a mixture of these, to deliver seamless voice and data services.

"Our customers enjoy a smooth transition onto the NBN with vastly improved service and often savings of up to 50 percent," he said.

Sadly, Mr Meister said it sometimes takes a disastrous fault with a big telco, before customers find a solution to their needs with Network ICT.

Sometimes days and weeks without service, he added, after being shuffled from one international call centre to another.

"Personally, I enjoy troubleshooting faults for business that other providers haven't been able to fix," he said.

"Everyone's heard a horror story or two about businesses being without the internet, for months even.

"That's where we're different at Network ICT, we make locals a priority, which means we can have businesses up and running within a matter of hours if not minutes."

Being small enough to truly understand their customer needs and big enough to overcome challenges should they arrive, is no accident.

Network ICT is part of a nationwide dealer network comprised of experts like the Meisters.

This network strengthens their ability to solve any challenges that might arise, while being able to piece together the best deals.

"As NBN Business Accredited Advisors, and proud members of the Network ICT dealer network we can advise you on the most efficient and cost-effective plan for your business," he said.

