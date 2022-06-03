Life and times of mariner William Cromarty shared at next historical society meeting

Sociologist, Dean and Pro-Vice Chancellor at La Trobe University, Dr Les Kilmartin, will be guest speaker at the next monthly meeting of Maitland & District Historical Society.
Dr Kilmartin will talk about about his forebear, Captain William Cromarty - well known in Newcastle and Port Stephens in their early colonial days during the 1820s.
The talk, William Cromarty: A Rare Bird, will be given at the Society's Rooms, 3 Cathedral St, Maitland, on Tuesday, June 7 beginning at 5.30pm.
An Orkney man by birth and a seasoned mariner, Cromarty arrived in Sydney to settle in 1822. He was frequently in Newcastle and Port Stephens and was described as a 'rara avis' by Sir Edward Parry, the famous Arctic explorer and mariner who was commissioner of the AA Company at Port Stephens between 1830 and 1834. He employed Cromarty in various capacities.
In this talk, Dr Kilmartin will present previously unknown information about Cromarty's life and explain why he was widely regarded as a 'rare bird' in the colony.
Over the past several years Dr Kilmartin has researched the life of William Cromarty, his three times great grandfather.
He has recently published a novel (The Cromartys of Port Stephens), and a biography (The Elusive Captain William Cromarty), both of which will be available for purchase after the talk.
Members of the public are welcome to attend. The society asks for a donation of $5 to cover costs.
