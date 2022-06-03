The Maitland Mercury
Former Pro-Vice Chancellor at La Trobe University, Dr Les Kilmartin, will be guest speaker at Maitland & District Historical Society's next meeting

Updated June 3 2022
Life and times of mariner William Cromarty shared at next historical society meeting

Sociologist, Dean and Pro-Vice Chancellor at La Trobe University, Dr Les Kilmartin, will be guest speaker at the next monthly meeting of Maitland & District Historical Society.

