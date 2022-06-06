Maitland Mustangs to work on defence after 105-92 loss to Manly

Maitland Mustangs coach Luke Boyle says his team will be spending the next two weeks working on defence after conceding 100-plus points in their loss to Manly Sea Eagles on Saturday night.
"To be honest we were terrible, letting them score 105 points when they only average 73 it was just too many. Especially with the size we had, we had a big advantage on them height wise," Boyle said in wake of the 105-92 loss as they prepare to host the Newcastle Falcons after the Queen's Birthday long weekend break.
"Our guards need to be better at their on-ball defence and our bigs need to be better on the pick and roll."
Will Cranstown-Lown was the Mustangs best in defence and offence landing 19 points and pulling in five rebounds and making five steals.
"Will to be honest he is our most consistent guard when you look at offence and defence. He is locked in defensively every week he had five steals and offensively he did well," Boyle said
"He turns it over at such a low rate as well. He is just getting better and better each week to be honest.
"You can never fault his effort, he runs back, he plays hard on the ball and he is always there getting deflections. Will's been really good for us."
James Hunter had a strong game offensively with 22 points.
"Jimmy was good for us offensively, but all our bigs need to be better in the pick and roll as they run a lot of that on us," Boyle said
"There was just a few break downs defensively which cost us big time."
Daniel Millburn was fouled out early contributing only 15 minutes on court.
"He is getting himself in foul trouble every game and there is a big of a target on him now so he needs to be careful and wary of that kind of stuff," Boyle said of the young Mustangs star.
"Some of the things that other people can get away with he can't because everyone including the refs look at the stats and he is averaging four or five fouls a game.
"You've got a guy who was averaging 25 points a game last year and we're literally only getting 14 or 15 minutes a game out of him at the moment.
"We've got to get better at that and we've got to get better at protecting him as well."
Boyle is confident they can get their second win of the season against the Falcons when they host them on Saturday, June 18.
"We have a big two weeks of defence. We are scoring enough points each game, we scored enough points on Saturday night to win, so we've got to be a lot better defensively," he said
"Ryan Beisty, who is a Newcastle junior but been playing overseas, wasn't there last game and they've also got a new import JaShaun Smith who played his first game on the weekend.
"When we played them last time we didn't have Sharif (Watson), we didn't have Matty (Gray), we didn't have Will (Cranstown-Lown), so it will be a fairly even line-up I would expect.
"I think we can get more out of Matt, he was really good for us on Saturday night. He is defending well, I think he is like fourth in the league on blocked shots, and he is starting to shoot the ball a lot better.
"I think there is some big upside for Matty going forward. It seems when we've had him on the floor or in the starting line up that it tends to be that group which makes the lead."
