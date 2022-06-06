Magpies Magpies almost left red-faced after substituting star trio early

The Maitland Magpies were nearly left red-faced by a fast-fishing Cooks Hill after substituting star trio Jimmy Thompson, Sean Pratt and Adam Blunden with 25 minutes to play.
After leading 4-0, the Magpies survived a huge scare to win 5-4 at Cooks Square Park against the team which had held them to a 0-all draw in round two.
Advertisement
"They got one from a penalty, we got one back to make it 5-1 with about 17 minutes to go," Magpies coach Mike Bolch said. "We lost a bit of discipline, lost a bit of shape and they scored three goals in about the last 12 minutes and we were just hanging on for seven or eight minutes.
In other sports news:
"We were luck to get away with three points.
"As a coach I probably looked too far ahead with three games in seven days and took players off a bit earlier than what I should have.
"It's a lesson learnt. You can never think a game is in the bag until the final whistle goes."
The Magpies are third on the table on 20 points with two games in hand on top side Broadmeadows Magic (23 points) and one game more to play than second placed Charlestown Azzurri (22 points).
They play Lake Macquarie on Wednesday night in the first of those catch-up games before hosting the Weston Bears in round six of the Australia Cup on Saturday.
Bolch said he was over the moon about how the Magpies played for the first 65 minutes and it put them in good stead for the upcoming matches.
"We created plenty of opportunities, our ball movement was very good, our shape and structure was really good defensively," he said.
"We panicked a bit when we got put under pressure. There are a couple of things we need to work on moving forward, but overall the style of football we played in the first 60-65 minutes was very good.
"We should have everyone available for Lake Macquarie. It's all about taking three points with the Magic and Jaffa dropping points on the weekend.
"We are in good form in front of goal at the moment. Including the Jaffas (Australia Cup game) that's 15 goals in three games.
"We are scoring goals, so we just have to tighten it up and learn to play out 90 minutes. We are playing really well in patches at the moment. We are probably about 60 per cent of where I believe we can get to.
"We've got to start learning how to put teams away and play the 90 minutes."
Bolch said his front two and joint-captains Jimmy Thompson and Braedyn Crowley were in incredible form, with Thompson scored the first three and Crowley the last two on Saturday.
Advertisement
"Jimmy was really good, he came off after about 60 minutes. He didn't want to come off the field but with bigger games ahead in particular the Australia Cup coming up we wanted to rest him. He was outstanding.
"Braedyn did what Braedyn does, he got himself in good areas and scored two clinical goals, but Jimmy was the standout."
Bolch said Thompson was returning to the form which saw him win the vote of his peers to take out the NPL Players' Player of the Year award last season.
"He is leading the boys around well, he is coming into his own," Bolch said.
"He would admit than in the first four or five game that he wasn't at the standard that he was last year, but he has scored a few goals in the last couple of games and his confidence is coming back and he is getting to be untouchable like he was last year.
Advertisement
"Now we are playing two up top, him and Braedyn together defences are finding it really hard to contain both of them.
"When we only had the one striker, it was easier for teams to double-team Bradeyn and keep him out of the game.
"Now they've got Jimmy and Braedyn they just can't mark both out of the game. Then we've got Ty Paulson who is doing really well in behind them as well. Our front third is really looking good at the moment."
Kick off in Wednesday night's clash with Lake Maquarie City at Macquarie Field at 7pm.
Saturday's Australia Cup derby against Weston starts at 2pm. The day includes junior fixtures before the main game.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.