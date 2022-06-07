Crimes of Passion
Sunday night
If you're looking for something to do this Sunday night, look no further than the Crimes of Passion tour at Maitland Gaol. Held after dark, the tour centres around crimes that shock, horrify and intrigue us in equal measure. Tickets are available at www.maitlandgaol.com.au/event/crimes-of-passion-guided-night-tour
Morpeth Boutique Markets
More than 30 stalls
Head to Queens Wharf at Morpeth this Sunday between 9am and 2pm for the Morpeth Boutique Markets. There are more than 30 stalls, with plenty of fresh food, drinks and more www.mymaitland.com.au/event/morpeth-boutique-markets-2
Morpeth Heritage Walk
Uncovering history
While you're in Morpeth, you should check out the Morpeth Heritage Walk. The walk takes you to 25 of these sites as you uncover the spirit of Morpeth, its cobbled streets and friendly locals. Download the Maitland Walks app from the App Store or Google Play, or pick up a copy of the map from one of the Morpeth retailers.
Maitland Heritage Fest
Opening dinner Friday
Maitland Heritage Fest kicks off this weekend with a series of ticketed events. Monte Pio will host the opening dinner on Friday night, and there will be two guided historical walks through central Maitland on Sunday. For information and tickets visit www.maitlandheritagefest.org.au
Shop at The Levee
Your chance to win big
There's only one week left to enter The Levee's Family Getaway promotion. To have any chance of securing the 2022 Jayco Swift Camper, two Jamis mountain bikes and scooters, you need to spend $20 or more at one of the participating retailers. www.thelevee.com.au/family-getaway
