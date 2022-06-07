The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Jordan Miller murder trial: jury to decide cause of killer's psychosis

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated June 7 2022 - 7:11am, first published 7:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRAGEDY: Emerald Wardle was killed at a home at Metford in June, 2020. Her boyfriend, Jordan Miller, is on trial in Newcastle Supreme Court. There is no dispute he killed Ms Wardle, but the trial is focusing on his mental state.

A MAN who strangled his 18-year-old girlfriend to death at Morpeth in 2020 because he thought she was a "demon" does not have a mental health impairment defence available because the psychosis he was suffering was caused "solely" by using LSD and cannabis, a Newcastle Supreme Court jury has been told.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.