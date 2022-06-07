The Maitland Mercury
KFC turns to cabbage as lettuce shortage hits

Kim Chappell
By Kim Chappell
Updated June 7 2022 - 7:37am, first published 7:14am


KFC has announced it will be blending lettuce and cabbage in products in KFC stories throughout NSW, Victoria, Queensland, ACT and Tasmania due to shortages of the vegetable.

Digital journalist - National

Digital journalist for ACM's regional titles. Before this role, I was the digital specialist with ACM's Agricultural division and prior to that chief of staff at The Land, where I started as a journalist in 2006.

