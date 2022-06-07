Man charged following investigation into Rutherford stabbing

A man has been charged to face court today (Wednesday, June 8) following an investigation into a stabbing at Rutherford last month.
About 8.45pm on Wednesday, May 25, emergency services were called to Alexandra Avenue, Rutherford, after reports a 21-year-old man had been stabbed in the abdomen.
Advertisement
Responding police provided assistance prior to the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics, before the man was later taken to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.
His injuries were not considered life threatening and he has since been released.
In other news:
Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the incident.
Following inquiries, a 19-year-old man attended Maitland Police Station about 10.30am yesterday (Tuesday, June 7), where he was arrested.
He was charged with reckless wounding, assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV), destroy or damage property (DV), stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm (domestic), intentionally choke person without consent (DV), common assault (DV) and contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (domestic).
The man was refused bail to appear at Maitland Local Court today.
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.