Local sport clubs win big with $50k in grants announced

There are 12 local sport clubs who's facilities and services are about to improve.
Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison has announced a total of $50,000 in grants have been awarded to Maitland sporting organisations.
The grants were awarded through the 2021-22 NSW Local Sport Grants Program, which supports community organisations that facilitate involvement in sport and active recreation.
"Sport is such an important part of our Maitland community," Ms Aitchison said.
"It contributes in so many ways - to our health, our social wellbeing, the liveability of our city, and even the economy."
The 2021-2022 round of Local Sport Grant funding was specifically targeted to increase regular and on-going participation in sport, enhance opportunities for women and girls, improve overall opportunities for participation, and assist sport clubs to provide quality service to their members and community.
"The COVID pandemic has made life tough for so many in our community, and for some clubs it has impacted their ability to raise funds," Ms Aitchison said.
"I look forward to seeing how these grants improve participation and enjoyment in sport right across our community. I'm also thrilled to see some of our hard-working sporting groups recognised and rewarded with successful applications."
The money headed for Maitland's sporting clubs will be spent in many ways, including to purchase maintenance equipment, portable marquees, install new lighting, purchase game equipment, provide referee, coaching and umpiring training and gala day events.
The successful Maitland applicants are:
