Students at Kurri Kurri Public School learnt about the importance of protecting the environment on Wednesday when Solomon Wadani from the Seabin Project stopped by.
The Seabin Project team has designed floating rubbish bins that sit at marinas and are helping to clean up the ocean.
Mr Wadani is the data and program manager at Seabins, and he explained to students how the bins work, but more importantly that he hopes to see a world where we don't need them in the first place.
"Today, we're looking at the seabin as a cool invention, it's super simple, but it's innovative in its own right," he said.
"But mostly the fact that the invention isn't going to be the solution, the kids are the solution, they have the power to curb consumption of plastic, they have the power to recycle, they will have the power in the future to vote.
"The message today is that the kids have the power, but that there's no one piece of technology or invention or innovation that's going to fix the problem of plastic pollution."
Data is collected on the contents of the bins, and so far it has revealed "crazy, scary amounts of microplastic" in the ocean.
Mr Wadani said their seabins have caught about 81 million microplastics already.
Susanna Jones, environment and sustainability coordinator at Kurri Kurri Public School, said its important to teach kids about sustainability.
"We need to teach them the importance of sustainability, and there's lots of literal things they can do, simple things like understanding that we can be waste free with their lunchboxes."
Students worked in groups during Mr Wadani's to combine two sea creatures into a robot that could help pick up rubbish and microplastics from the water.
School captain Braiden Creamer (12-years-old) is very passionate about sustainability.
He said it's important to keep the environment and the ocean clean to keep animals alive, prevent sickness and make the earth beautiful.
Braiden became interested in the environment when he watched War on Waste, and recently wrote a persuasive writing task on cleaning up the earth.
Another year six student Tahlya Wyper is also passionate about the environment.
Tahlya had not yet seen the Seabins presentation, but was very much looking forward to it and said it's important to care for the environment to look after the animals.
The closest Seabins locally are at Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
