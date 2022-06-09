The Maitland Mercury
Kurri Public students are being empowered to change the world

CC
By Chloe Coleman
June 9 2022 - 10:00pm
YOUNG ENVIRONMENTALISTS: Solomon Wadani with Stage 1 Kurri Kurri Public School students Tyler Sandeman, Billy Neilson and Memphis Hudson. Picture: Simone De Peak.

Students at Kurri Kurri Public School learnt about the importance of protecting the environment on Wednesday when Solomon Wadani from the Seabin Project stopped by.

CC

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

