Rising costs just the tip of the iceberg lettuce

No wonder they call economics the dismal science. Even the normally smiley Treasurer, Jim Chalmers, has been looking a bit grim in his media appearances as he rolls out daily servings of bad news on the economic front. Is that a touch of grey we're seeing around his temples? If so, it's understandable.
The energy shock, supply chain interruptions, inflation, cost-of-living pressures, rising interest rates, acute skills shortages - the list goes on. The gloss on the shiny unemployment figures the former government used to lavish praise on itself will soon be dulled if things get worse - and indications are they will.
Advertisement
History shows when interest rates rise - as they have to if inflation is to be tamed - recession often follows. But if the R word is scary enough, the S word - stagflation - is even scarier.
Stagflation visited itself on the developed economies after the oil shock of the 1970s. Because the price of energy shot up, so did the cost of manufacturing. Demand subsequently fell and unemployment grew but prices remained high because of ill-considered government stimulatory interventions. Living standards dropped. High inflation and economic stagnation entered into a toxic relationship which took years to untangle. Let's hope it doesn't rear its ugly head again.
Tradies are a handy barometer of the state of the economy. One recently talked of mates refusing to offer quotes beyond seven days out because the cost of materials was rising so sharply. He said some had to scale back the work they did because they couldn't get labourers, one so much so he was downing tools and retiring early.
It was not just the war in Ukraine or China's COVID-related supply chain issues causing problems. A huge chunk of Australia's softwood stock was lost when plantations were incinerated in the Black Summer fires.
There are stories of galloping prices across the economy. Even the humble iceberg lettuce is now fetching up to $10 a pop, thanks to a spike in transport and fertiliser costs, both courtesy of the Ukraine war. The mid-week san choy bao - once a fun, low-cost meal option - is now looking more like a luxury.
And Jim Chalmers says inflation is only going to get worse before it gets better. He has some tricky footwork ahead of him if he is to avoid the avalanche rumbling down the mountain.
Donna Sharpe.
Lower Hunter Editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.