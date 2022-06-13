The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Top 10 finishes for Coalfields teams in an outstanding state netball title campaign

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated June 13 2022 - 8:42am, first published 7:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland's netball representative teams rugged up against the cold at the state netball titles in Campbelltown. Picture: Supplied.

Maitland's Opens team claimed a top 10 finish in the elite Champions Division and Under-15s finished seventh in Division 2 in outstanding results at the State Senior Netball championship at Campbelltown over the long weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.