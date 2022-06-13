Top 10 finishes for Coalfields teams in an outstanding state netball title campaign

Maitland's Opens team claimed a top 10 finish in the elite Champions Division and Under-15s finished seventh in Division 2 in outstanding results at the State Senior Netball championship at Campbelltown over the long weekend.
In a huge effort Maitland under-17s finished 14th of 20 teams in their first year of competing in the Champions Division after being promoted for their top two finish as under-15s last year.
It was a successful tournament for teams from the Coalfields' other netball associations topped by Kurri Kurri Blue men who went through undefeated to win the Men's Division 2 title, with Kurri Kurri Red finishing fifth.
The men's competition finished on Sunday and Kurri Kurri Blue won all 12 games to earn promotion to Men's Champions Division next year.
Kurri Kurri's Opens Division 2 team had a strong final day with four wins to climb two spots to 16th of 26 teams with an overall record of nine wins and 10 losses.
Cessnock finished 11th in Under-15 Division 2 and earned local bragging rights in the Under-17 Division 2 finishing seventh with 11 wins and eight losses ahead of Kurri Kurri who finished in 11th with a perfect 50 per cent record of nine wins, nine losses and a draw.
Kurri Kurri's Under-15 Division 4 girls finished sixth with 11 wins, six losses and a draw. After a slow start at their first state titles, the team found their feet and they won all their games on the final day of competition.
Maitland's Opens team started the final day of competition in 10th spot and finished ninth in the elite division.
They had 11 wins and eight losses overall and recorded four wins on the final day including a 22-19 win against top six opponent Hills District and a 20-15 win against Hawkesbury City to jump them on the table.
They also had a very honourable 19-14 loss to champions Liverpool City who went undefeated to take out the division. Newcastle finished second with 17 wins and two losses.
A tough final day draw saw Maitland's Under-17s slip to 14th in their first year after winning promotion to the top flight Champions Division,
The started the day in 12th spot equal on 11 points with Newcastle. They closed out the tournament with wins against Hills District (24-18) and Illawarra District (18-14), a 15-all draw with Gosford and losses to Ku-Ring-Gai, Liverpool City and Baulkham Hills Shire to finish with seven wins, two draws and 10 losses.
Maitland's Under-15 Division 2 team finished with 10 wins, seven losses and a draw. On the final day of competition they had wins against Mudgee (20-18) and Lismore & District (21-13).
