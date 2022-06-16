A vital food rescue project has received a much-needed boost to help feed the city's most vulnerable.
Slow Food Hunter Valley's Food Rescue Kitchen has been given a $1000 grant thanks to Stockland's CARE Grant program.
It was one of five local groups to receive a $1000 boost and the money will be used to buy essential ingredients that aren't donated.
"There is a constant pull on the funds for all of the pantry staples that you need to keep the program going - things like flour, cooking oil, butter and cream," volunteer coordinator Margaret Kavanagh said.
"These are pantry items that you need for cooking that you take for granted. It's a relief to get this grant. You're always wondering how we'll keep going.
"We have regular deliveries of fresh vegetables and meat from OzHarvest most of the time and occasionally they include things like cheese and fish. We are given things that are close to their expiry date."
Ms Kavanagh said the rising cost of living was fuelling the demand for help from families that were struggling to put food on the table.
"It's important to give people more than just meat and veg, we need to give them something heartwarming and uplifting so we make deserts and cakes as well. Those things all take items that you usually don't get given from OzHarvest," she said.
"It helps people who find themselves in difficulty when feeding their family. There is a great need in the community - it is an ever present need, and it is escalating."
The kitchen has produced 2300 meals this year. Twenty volunteers donate their time each week to make the meals and Amorelle Dempster donates space in her commercial kitchen.
Maitland farmers also donated excess produce to the project, which helps to curb food waste.
The Rotary Club of Maitland Sunrise and the Shamrock Quilters group have given donations to the cause in recent years.
Donations are always welcomed, and needed, to keep the program going.
Ms Dempster estimated the group had made at least 30,000 meals since it began in 2015 and had saved about 60,000 kilograms of food from going into landfill.
Maitland Rail Museum, Early Links Inclusion Support Services, Maitland Family Support and Carrie's Place Domestic Violence and Homelessness Services also received a $1000 grant.
Community groups across the country shared in $279,000 worth of grants through this year's program.
