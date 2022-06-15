Maitland Park Bowling Club announced on Thursday that it will close next month due to continued financial struggles.
At 120 years old, Maitland Park Bowling Club is one of the oldest bowling clubs in NSW and has occupied the current clubhouse since the late 1950s, following relocation after the 1955 Maitland Flood.
Earlier this week, staff and key user groups were informed of the decision to close the venue, which is owned and leased out by Council.
Group Manager Culture, Community and Recreation Judy Jaeger has called it a sad day for Maitland Park.
"To see one of the city's oldest institutions have to close is such a shame, but we applaud the small yet strong group of volunteers who have fought tooth and nail to avoid this outcome for as long as possible," Jaeger said.
"There are dozens of community groups who use Maitland Park Bowling Club, and our Major Venues & Facilities Team will be reaching out to those people to help accommodate them at some of our facilities around Maitland.
"We don't currently have any plans for the future of the site, but Council will take on responsibility for its upkeep to ensure it's well maintained."
Terry Mills is the Chairman of the five person Maitland Park Bowling Club Board, who fought hard to bring the venue back from the brink.
"We've seen across the country how much small bowling clubs have struggled, especially under the weight of the pandemic, and we're deeply saddened that we've had to close," Mr Mills said.
"The history of the venue and the bowling club itself is incredibly rich, but it's no secret that the business has struggled in recent years, and the board thought it was important that we make this decision before it was taken out of our hands."
Monday July 4 will be the final day of trading for the Bowling Club.
Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.
