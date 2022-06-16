Plummeting temperatures and the rising cost of living has turned many Maitland households back to burning firewood to keep warm.
Wood sales across the region are at record highs as residents try to avoid soaring electricity prices.
It comes as Maitland residents, and those along the east coast, were urged to conserve power this week amid a shortfall in the market and the threat of peak demand outstripping supply and causing blackouts.
Wood Galore in Rutherford has four trucks doing deliveries daily but owner Ben Newcombe said he would need at least 20 to keep up with the orders.
The team has worked seven days straight for the past two weeks and expects the hectic pace to continue until the middle of September.
"More and more people are firing up their fireplaces this year that perhaps they haven't used in the last year or two or even three, four and five years," he said.
"The demand is so strong. We are delivering from Rutherford to Newcastle, Singleton and Port Stephens. We physically can't get the orders out fast enough to keep up with the demand."
The costs to provide the firewood from Queensland are also increasing but Mr Newcombe has chosen to keep prices as low as he can.
"I'm trying to be fair and reasonable and I'm trying to keep it at an affordable price point," he said.
Residents were given a rate reprieve this week with Maitland council announcing there would be a 0.7 per cent rise from July, which was the lowest increase put forward by independent authority IPART.
It comes as the cost of groceries continues to rise, with items such as lettuce now up to $12 each.
The rising use of wood heaters has led firefighters to urge households to be vigilant when placing wood into the fire and storing firewood indoors.
Firefighters have advised residents not to stack firewood within one metre of the wood heater as it can easily catch alight.
The station officer at Rutherford Fire Station, Todd Amos, said a whole house could become engulfed in flames in just three minutes and during winter there was a 10 per cent increase in the number of house fires.
"The best way to stay out of harm this winter is to take measures to prevent a fire from occurring in the first instance," he said.
"It is vitally important for people to have a working smoke alarm in their home and to test it regularly."
Mr Newcombe said heat from a wood fire stayed in the air for longer than gas heating or airconditioning.
"Firewood is certainly a lot more affordable way of heating the home and it's more of a natural heat," he said.
"The heat actually hangs and stays in the house for a longer period of time, where gas and airconditioning doesn't have any body or substance to it so when you turn that appliance off the heat actually disperses through the air quickly."
Firefighters have also urged residents to have a qualified tradesperson service the chimney before it is used, use a fire screen in front of the fireplace when it is in use and pick a safe place to store matches and lighters where children cannot reach them. It is best to choose a spot that is at least one metre away from the fireplace.
Station officer Amos said people also had to be vigilant when lighting a fire in the backyard. He said these kind of fires were very popular in winter but if they were not monitored they could engulf the backyard.
Other fire safety tips include:
