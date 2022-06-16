TRUE CRIME TOUR
STATION STREET
If you're willing to brave the cold, check out Maitland's True Crime Tour. Retrace the steps of Maitland's most infamous and be seduced by the murky world of the past. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/maitlands-true-crime-tour-2 for more information.
SEE YOU IN THE SOUP
MRAG
Be among the first to view See You In the Soup, the latest exhibition and stop motion film at Maitland Regional Art Gallery. With food exploration as its central theme, See You In The Soup encourages playful thinking and invites audiences to consider their culinary comfort zones. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/cat-rabbit-and-isobel-knowles-see-you-in-the-soup for more information.
HERITAGE FEST
CHURCH STREET
Head to Church Street between 10am and 3pm this Saturday and Sunday for Maitland Heritage Festival. There will be a range of performances and stalls over the weekend, including a proclamation from the town crier. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/maitland-heritage-fest-2022 for more information.
GUIDED TOURS
ST MARY'S BELL TOWER
As part of Heritage Fest, there will be regular guided tours of St Mary's Church, including the bell tower which took 17 years to complete. Book your spot by visiting the church this Saturday or Sunday. www.maitlandheritagefest.org.au/2022/a-tour-of-st-marys-church
OPEN DAY
BATH HOUSE GARDEN
Whether you have a green thumb, or just appreciate a well manicured garden, we recommend you check out the Bath House Garden Open Day this Sunday from 10am to 4pm. The peaceful, rustic charm of this seasonal garden, flows around a country home and small lake, with both ornamental and productive spaces. www.mymaitland.com.au/event/the-bath-house-garden-open-day-3
