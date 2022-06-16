Remember Bata Scout and Bata Ponytail school shoes? How about Chang Ho's Chinese restaurant and the flash Datsun 180B?
The year was 1978.
We've delved into the archives and dusted off the bound copies of the Maitland Mercury from years gone by.
Take a walk down memory lane with us as we look back to the pages of January 1978.
In the news:
Storm Boy was playing at The Chelsea and you could buy a brand new Datsun 180B for under $5000.
Soft Glomesh bags were all the rage as were floral sheets and foam lounges.
School kids were wearing Bata Scouts on their feet - no doubt paid conveniently with mum's Bankcard.
Meanwhile fathers were wearing short sleeved business shirts by day and striped shaving coast at night. Ah the '70s!
You can click through the gallery to see some items for sale you probably had in your home at the time.
World Series cricket came to Maitland and attracted a lot of fanfare. Of course the Maitland Mercury was there to cover it.
Also in the pages of the Mercury in January 1978 were photographs from weddings, engagement parties and New year's Eve celebrations.
We hope you enjoy the little stroll down memory lane.
