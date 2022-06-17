Darkened shopfronts in Central Maitland are about to be transformed into performance spaces.
It's part of the After Dark: A Midwinter's Night, which will be held in The Levee on June 25.
A sea of red, rumbling sounds and pulsating lights will shine the way to The Levee precinct as the sun goes down as a prelude to the show.
Organisers say it will be an enchanting evening featuring acts that defy gravity and bend the mind.
The light show will feature art installations, fire, laser shows, roving street acts and music.
Sydney-based Laservision - who has developed shows for events overseas - is set to wow the crowd with a stunning laser show.
"We're excited to put on a show and take people on a journey," Maitland City Council Coordinator City Events and Activation Adam Franks said.
"You won't want to miss a minute of world renowned taiko ensemble Taikoz, who will be performing their famous
high energy and dynamic Japanese drumming routines throughout the evening, as stunning light displays
illuminate the night sky."
"By using The Levee's historic shopfronts as a stage and igniting the sky with incredible light displays, After Dark
will show how we can activate and reimagine Maitland in new and exciting ways," Mayor of Maitland, Cr Philip Penfold, said.
The free event is tipped to bring a different side to The Levee and will run between 5pm and 9pm.
There will be various food and drink options available.
