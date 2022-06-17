The Maitland Mercury
One in three, will need to receive a blood donation in their lifetime

Updated June 17 2022 - 10:56pm, first published 10:55pm
Research shows only three per cent of Australians roll up their sleeves to donate blood.

Fact: more than 8.3 million Australians, or one in three, will need to receive a blood donation in their lifetime.

