Headspace Maitland is hosting a special six-week program for young women in the community to explore body image and the ideas that surround it.
'Altering the stories of body image' will be a creative group where young women aged 12 to 25 can explore body image, appearance, perfectionism, social media and shame, and where those ideas come from.
Advertisement
Hosted by art therapist Lisa Baston and narrative therapist Lauren Graham, the program draws themes from author Bri Lee's book Beauty.
Ms Baston said the program looks at body image and appearance ideals, and how these ideas and beliefs are fed to people in different ways.
In the news:
"The group came about from our conversations in sessions with young women in particular, and body image seemed to be something that was coming up quite a lot," she said.
Ms Baston will use art therapy during the sessions to help participants externalise what they are feeling, as well as give another form of expression.
"It puts the power back to them to change how they might engage with those ideas and empowers them at the same time," she said.
Ms Graham will be looking after the verbal parts of the group, and will be putting a focus on collective conversation and exploring, framing discussions in a way that lets participants think about how the issue affects other women as well as themselves.
"Essentially what we hope is that they'll tune their skills to be able to critique ideas rather than accepting them at face value," she said.
"But also, that they will be able to see how they might unintentionally participate in the circulation of these ideas, so that could also change the way they interact with other young women."
Ms Graham said for a long time, plenty of feminists have written about this issue and how a woman's value can be measured by her beauty and her body shape, by the beauty standards of the time.
While social media may have exacerbated this, she said there's the other side of the coin where women now have access to other sites that show a wide range of body types which might help them to critique those ideas.
"For me, it's important that young women have an opportunity to examine those ideas and not accept the idea that there's something innately wrong with them," Ms Graham said.
The group will run on Tuesdays for six weeks from August 16 to September 20, 4pm to 6pm.
Contact headspace Maitland at (02) 4931 1000 or headspacemaitland@samaritans.org.au to sign up, or scan the QR code on their Facebook page.
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.
Advertisement
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.