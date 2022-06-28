The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Headspace Maitland's program will alter the stories of body image

CC
By Chloe Coleman
June 28 2022 - 10:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ALTERING STORIES: Headspace Maitland's latest program is designed to help young women challenge the ideas they have about body image, delivered by Lisa Baston and Lauren Graham. Picture: Supplied.

Headspace Maitland is hosting a special six-week program for young women in the community to explore body image and the ideas that surround it.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CC

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.