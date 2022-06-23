Recycling for a better future Advertising Feature

LOCAL residents may be surprised to learn that our community has been recycling at home via the yellow top bin for 25 years.

Recycling milestone: Recycling has directly contributed to a healthier local environment by recycling over 750,000 tonnes of products since 1997.

June 23, 2022 marks the 25th anniversary of the service for Cessnock, Lake Macquarie and Maitland residents and businesses.



These Councils were the first in the Hunter Region to offer the fortnightly collection service.



The Councils formed a not-for-profit company, Hunter Resource Recovery (HRR), which administers the service on behalf of those Councils and Singleton Council, which joined the company in 2014.



Initially servicing some 96,000 homes each fortnight, the service has now grown to cover 151,000 in 25 years.

Making a difference: June 23, 2022 marks the 25th Anniversary of recycling service for Cessnock, Lake Macquarie and Maitland residents and businesses.

Hunter Resource Recovery CEO Roger Lewis has been there since the very beginning.



He has witnessed the strong community support for the service and directly attributes the company's success to residents' desire to recycle right and care for the environment.

The simple act of recycling has directly contributed to a healthier local environment by recycling more than 750,000 tonnes of products.



That is enough to fill 20 million wheelie bins.

Hunter Resource Recovery acknowledges the long-standing relationship between itself and Solo Resource Recovery which has been contracted to collect, sort and recycle all products since 1997.

"Local residents should be proud of their achievements; the simple act of recycling has had such a mammoth environmental benefit and has assured a cleaner future for our children and grandchildren," Mr Lewis said.



"Through HRR's education programs, plus the REAL Team inspection program it is acknowledged that we have some of the cleanest product recovered in the state.



"This is a direct result of the community supporting recycling and all residents should own these results."

In Maitland City Council, there are more than 34,500 residents using the recycling service.



Each household recycles in excess of 160kg per year which, over 25 years, is equivalent to 4.4 million wheelie bins and has stopped more than 1 million cubic meters from going to landfill.

"Perhaps many do not realise the significance of undertaking this daily task, however, you just need to read the results to see that every person, every day is making a positive contribution.



"Twenty million wheelie bin loads of recyclables - that's really impressive.



"On behalf of our member Councils, we wish to thank each resident for their past and ongoing support.

