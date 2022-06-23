Get the best start at The Hub Advertising Feature

Finding a new education and care service for your child can be a daunting task.



At The Hub Preschool & Early Education Academy Rutherford, parents and carers can be assured that their children will be nurtured in a secure and happy environment.



Endless fun: The Hub Rutherford is a purpose-built centre that caters to children from six weeks to school age. The newly renovated centre is now taking enrolments. Visit thehubpreschool.com.au for more information. Photo: Supplied.

"Our aim is to provide an environment where children can develop their intellectual, social, emotional, physical and creative skills to become competent and confident individuals, and for you as a parent or guardian to feel safe knowing that your child is receiving the best possible care, nurture and education," The Hub's director Louise Le Roux said.



"We believe that the best way to work with you and your child is by building a partnership of education and care that is built on trust, transparency and commitment."



Opened in mid-2020, The Hub Rutherford is a purpose-built centre that caters to children aged six weeks to preschool.



Children are grouped according to age and split across six rooms.



The design of the centre allows the children in each age group to engage fully in the indoor and outdoor program.



The Hub Rutherford came into fruition as a take-over of the old Maitland Baptist Preschool.



The Baptist church has a long-standing affiliation with The Hub, with the old Mayfield Baptist church also now operating as The Hub Mayfield.



"Our approved providers, having a love and commitment to our local communities, saw the need to save the preschool in 2020, securing positions and vacancies for our Rutherford community who otherwise would have been disadvantaged with early childhood placements in the area," she said.



"The Hub Rutherford now thrives, allowing care, nurture and formative education for our community's future leaders, which is something we are very proud of."



The Hub Rutherford's newly renovated centre is now taking enrolments.



Ms Le Roux said The Hub values play as the most important vehicle for learning in early childhood.



The Hub values the interests of the child as central to the program that has been developed and implemented at the centre.



Educators are friendly, capable and professional, with a shared goal to provide children with experiences that are joy-filled, fun, safe and stimulating.



"We care for every child on an individual level," she said.



"Our personal saying is that "It takes a village and here at The Hub Rutherford, we are the village".



All meals at The Hub Rutherford are created by the on-site cook who uses the centre's own herb garden and locally-sourced produce.

