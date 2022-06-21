The annual winter Bar & BBQ Festival is coming to Maitland showground in July, promising an action-packed weekend.
Attendees can expect live entertainment including performances from Aussie FMX Motocross and the Hot Wheels Stunt Team as well as BBQ cook offs, food, award winning breweries, wineries and distilleries and market stalls.
There will be live music, trivia, raffles, fireworks on Saturday night, dodgem cars and a mechanical bull.
The festival is on July 16 and 17, and organisers Hunter Events Group said they are partnering with local suppliers and vendors to boost the local economy and support comradery in the Hunter.
"It's time to inject excitement, entertainment and interaction back into our communities and that's exactly what we're aiming for with this epic event," they said.
All ages are welcome.
The festival will be at Maitland showground, Blomfield Street, South Maitland.
It will be open on Saturday, July 16 from 10am to 6pm, and Sunday, July 17 from 10am to 4pm.
Tickets are required, for more information, visit huntereventsbbf.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
