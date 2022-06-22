The product of Ellen Howell's three-month long residency at Brough House is on exhibition throughout June and July.
The textile exhibition Creating Necessary Objects is inspired by the gardens, house, history and collection at Brough House.
The textiles on display are modern interpretations of Brough House's existing textile collection, which has pieces from about 1890-1910.
From a sumptuous silk quilt, inspired by Brough House's suffolk puff quilt which was originally made from Reckitt's Blue Bags, to a silk shawl printed with blocks based on the leaves in the garden, there are a lot of beautiful textiles to see.
Ms Howell said a lot of the textiles created at Brough House were created out of necessity, and in a sustainable way.
"In that time if you needed something, you made it out of what you had," she said.
"The biggest example is the suffolk puff quilt in the collection."
The suffolk puff quilt reused the muslin Reckitt's Blue Bags that were used in the laundry, by making rosettes out of the bags to turn it into a quilt.
Ms Howell doesn't have a favourite part of the exhibition, but said the photosensitive prints were the work that surprised her most.
They were created using photosensitive die that, when the sun is blocked out (such as by a leaf), leaves a print on the cloth.
Ms Howell said she feels a strong connection with Brough House, now her residency is finished.
"I must say that the the energy and the commitment of the volunteers that just engenders that," she said.
Ms Howell will be facilitating the artist in residence program at Brough House, which hopes to have a different artist in residence each year going forward.
The exhibition is open at Brough House, Maitland from 10am to 3pm on weekends until July, 31 and entry is free (a gold coin donation is appreciated).
Send an email to grossmann@nationaltrust.com.au with any enquiries.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
