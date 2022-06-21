The Maitland Mercury
Hunter public and Catholic school teachers will strike on Thursday, June 30

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
Updated June 21 2022 - 5:23am, first published 5:09am
United front: Therese Fitzgibbon and Jack Galvin Waight. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

HUNTER public and Catholic school teachers have combined forces and will participate in a joint strike on Thursday June 30, calling for better pay and conditions.

