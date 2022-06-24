From the illuminating laser shows of After Dark to the eery tales of escapees at Maitland Gaol, there's lots to do in Maitland this weekend.
ESCAPES TOUR
MAITLAND GAOL
Join the team at Maitland Gaol this Saturday night as they recount some of the most daring and memorable escape attempts from the facility over its 150 year history. www.mymaitland.com.au/event/escapes-guided-night-tour
AFTER DARK
THE LEVEE
Head to The Levee from 5pm on Saturday to see feats that defy gravity, alter reality and bend the mind. With Illuminating laser shows, art installations, roving street acts, fire, live music and more, it's sure to be a midwinter's night you won't quickly forget. www.mymaitland.com.au/event/after-dark-a-midwinters-night.
In the news:
NIGHT MARKETS
MAITLAND SHOWGROUND
Aussie Nightmarkets is touching down at Maitland Showground on June 24 and 25 from 4pm to 9pm with a feast to remember. There will be food trucks, food stalls, dessert vendors, retail shopping, kids rides and a snow machine for the little ones. Visit www.aussienightmarkets.com.au for more information.
FAMILY FUN
MAITLAND
Looking for some fun family activities for the weekend? My Maitland has you covered, with helpful itineraries that are packed with great ideas to keep the whole family entertained. There are lists of places to explore, relax or unwind, from pubs to parks. Find out more at www.mymaitland.com.au/itinerary/family-fun.
COUNTRYSIDE DRIVE
MAITLAND
Outside of the city, Maitland has so much beautiful countryside to explore. Why not take a scenic drive through the rolling hills of Morpeth, Largs and Rosebrook.
WINTER LAUNCH
MRAG
This Friday afternoon, join the team at MRAG for the official launch of their winter season where there will be four new exhibitions. www.mymaitland.com.au/event/winter-season-exhibition-opening-auslan-sign-interpreted.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
