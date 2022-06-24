The Women's Basketball World Cup trophy touched town in Maitland on Saturday to inspire the next generation of talent ahead of Australia hosting the World Cup in September.
The cup was in town during Saturday's NBL1 derby between Maitland Mustangs and Newcastle Falcons as part of the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022 Roadshow.
Advertisement
There was lots of opportunity for players and fans to get pictures with the cup, and plenty of interaction from the junior Maitland teams from U12's to U18's.
Chief executive of the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022 local organising committee Lisa King said the national roadshow is a way to engage the basketball community leading up to the World Cup.
In the news:
"When Australia last hosted the Women's Basketball World Cup in 1994, it inspired basketball greats including, Lauren Jackson and Penny Taylor," she said.
"Now the roadshow is on its national tour to inspire the next generation of talent."
Maitland Mustangs women's coach Leilani Mitchell has some experience with the World Cup, having competed for it in 2014 with the Opals. The 2022 World Cup will be held in Sydney in September.
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.