The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

FIBA 2022 World Cup touches down in Maitland

CC
By Chloe Coleman
June 24 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INSPIRING: Coach Leilani Mitchell and the Maitland Mustangs WNBL team with the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup trophy. Picture: Supplied.

The Women's Basketball World Cup trophy touched town in Maitland on Saturday to inspire the next generation of talent ahead of Australia hosting the World Cup in September.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CC

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.