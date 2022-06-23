Changed traffic conditions between Whittingham and Cassilis

Those planning on travelling west over the next two weeks should be aware of changed traffic conditions on the New England and Golden highways between Whittingham and Cassilis.
Bridge maintenance work is being carried out at various locations and will start on Monday, June 27.
Advertisement
It will be carried out from 7am to 6pm weekdays and is expected to be completed in two weeks, weather permitting.
There will be temporary single lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h in place, which is expected to add up to five minutes of extra travel time.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
In the news:
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.