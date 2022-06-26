In their 70th year of registered breeding, the Higgins families are again putting up a team of strongly muscled robust bulls.
Whilst the first stud registrations were in 1952, Herefords have run on Curracabark since the 1923 and some Angus in the 1930s.
Now run by Sandy and James Higgins and their families, their selection process always remained consistently commercially aligned producing cattle that return more dollars at any point of sale, from weaners through to slaughter cattle.
This is via more weaners per cow, optimum growth, longevity, strong constitution, sound structure, more visual muscle and weight.
There is a strong focus on cow genetics that are robust to weather droughts and cold, wet times because they have rib capacity, visual muscle and soft easy doing skins.
The vendors do a lot of miles viewing cattle to find these income-raising traits to blend into the genetics that are then available at the Curracabark annual sale.
Hereford sires represented include Talbalba Advance K134, Hunter Lakes Lancelot L103, Kerlson Pines Keystone M004 and Tarcombe Unique N121.
They are all sires with constitution and visual muscle.
The standouts would be R237 and R282 by Advance, R230 and R240 by Lancelot, S401 by Keystone and a very smart yearling by Battalion Black Hawke K7.
The Angus bulls are sired by Rennylea Nuclear N446, Rennylea Picasso P64, Pathfinder Nucleus N56 and Kenny's Creek Intensity L123.
Curracabark applies the same selection to their Angus genetics with these sires adding a lot of visual muscle.
Team leaders here are R51 and R100 by Nuclear. Picasso is a proven easy calving sire with muscle and high IMF with some nice types including R33 and S3.
All bulls have had 2 x Vibrio, 7 in 1, are vet tested, sire verified, and registered bulls are genomically tested and have full breed plan data.
There will also be 40 commercial Angus heifers on sale.
Visitors are welcome on inspection day July 16 or by appointment.
The sale will be held on July 25 at 'Myra' at 2796 Curricabark Road, Gloucester.
The Higgins family at Curracabark have been breeding cattle in the district since the 1880s.
Herefords were first introduced in the 1920s as a wedding present to Herbert Higgins from his parents' in-laws.
The first Angus bulls were used in 1940's.
Curracabark and Faulkland Hereford stud were started in the 1950s with females from Colly Creek, Timor, Bexly, Invernaion, and Ardno.
The stud and herd was run by Herbert Higgins from 1950 to 1958 and then John and Jim Higgins from 1958 until 2006.
Preparations are well under way for the annual Knowla Livestock Production sale.
The sale will be held on the property at Kanangara, Kia Ora via Gloucester on Friday, July 29.
The sale team comprising of 84 performance recorded bulls, six PTIC selected stud females and 100 commercial yearling heifers are being prepared on oats and rye pastures at the home property, Knowla, Moppy.
DNA testing and parent verification has been completed, as well as the processing of comprehensive performance data which when submitted to Angus Australia produces high accuracy EBV's on all the stud animals listed in the sale.
The commercial heifers are all sired by registered Angus sires, many of which have been used in the stud herd over the past few years.
Several new bloodlines are making their debut at Knowla this year.
Three USA semen sires, GAR Ashland, Baldridge Alternative and GB Fireball have a number of sons represented allowing clients access to the latest international genetics available.
Two sires representing the New Zealand Matauri Reality line in Karoo Realist N278 and Inglebrae Reality N6 also make their debut.
Blood lines that have met strong commercial acceptance such as Bowmont King K306, Dunoon Highpoint H744 and Dunoon Decimal K1454 are also well represented.
These lines have proven their ability to produce high performance weaners under coastal conditions.
All the bulls will be vet checked and semen tested prior to the sale.
Free delivery is also available to local areas for all the bulls catalogued.
The sale will be interfaced with Auctions Plus but we encourage inspections prior to the sale if that is your preferred purchasing method.
The six specially selected stud heifers represent similar bloodlines to the sale bulls, and will be PTIC to calve early spring.
Two of the heifers have been joined to the $130,000 record breaking yearling, Lawsons Rocky R4010.
As in past years the commercial heifers sell unjoined but should be at joining weights on sale day and sell in pens of 15 to 18 head.
On Friday, July 15 the annual Inspection Day will take place at Kanangara, Kia Ora providing the opportunity for a good look at the Knowla sale lots.
Sugarloaf Angus at Dungog is also open for inspection on that day, allowing prospective clients the opportunity to view approximately 130 bulls that have been catalogued between the two studs.
For any further enquires or to arrange an inspection at your convenience please don't hesitate to contact Ted or James Laurie.
Visit the website at www.knowlalivestock.com.au
Urban Angus will be hosting their annual on-property sale on July 16.
The sale will be held at 'Lyndhurst Park' located at 1822 Dungog Road, Wallarobba.
The sale will be their sixth annual on-property sale.
The sale format will be changing to a traditional lot-by-lot auction this year.
Urban Angus has previously sold bulls via helmsman auction.
"The helmsman auction has served us well over previous years, however last year's sale dragged on a bit and was time-consuming for attendees," Urban Angus stud principal Matt Urban said.
"We want the sale to run smoothly, and as the number of attendees to the sale has grown, we thought it was time to build a sale shed and auction ring.
"Hopefully, the new shed will make the sale more accessible and allow everyone a good view of the bulls."
Stud manager Ryley Mitchell has been working flat out to get the bulls prepared ready for the earlier sale date this year.
With the continuous wet weather and building of the new sale complex, he has had plenty to get through.
Matt said he has been grateful for the help running the stud this year.
"Ryley is doing a great job managing the cow herd and keeping up to date with the never-ending workload," he said.
There will be 30 HBR Stud Angus bulls on offer.
Some of the AI sires featuring this year include Baldrige Beast Mode, Esslemont Lotto, Baldridge 38 Special, Millah Murrah Marlon Brando and Landfall Keystone.
Twelve of the bulls selected to feature in the sale are by Heart LD Capitalist P7.
P7 has been heavily used in the stud after his first calves demonstrated great consistency and temperament.
His first crop of Bull calves will feature at the top end of the sale.
Along with 30 bulls there will be an offering of unjoined and PTIC heifers.
PTIC Heifers were AI'd to Chiltern Park Moe in April and have been backed up by Ben Nevis Quigley (NBNQ337).
All bulls have been DNA sire verified, semen tested, have tested pesti virus-negative, vaccinated with 7 in 1, Vibrio and 3-day sickness vaccine.
The vendors offer free bull delivery to buyers within 200kms.
The sales agent is Ray White Gloucester with Paul Dooley auctioneering.
Private Inspections prior to sale day are welcome.
For further information contact Matt Urban on 0414 680 480.
Alternatively, you can reach Ryley Mitchell on 0487 006 186 or Ken Maslen at Ray White Gloucester on 0467 589 077.
For more information, visit the Urban Angus website online at http://www.urbanangus.com