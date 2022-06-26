Sale team under preparation Advertising Feature

Ready to roll: Knowla sale bulls heading to the yards. The annual Knowla Livestock Production sale will be held on property at Kanangara, Kia Ora via Gloucester on July 29. Picture: Supplied.

Preparations are well under way for the annual Knowla Livestock Production sale.



The sale will be held on the property at Kanangara, Kia Ora via Gloucester on Friday, July 29.



The sale team comprising of 84 performance recorded bulls, six PTIC selected stud females and 100 commercial yearling heifers are being prepared on oats and rye pastures at the home property, Knowla, Moppy.

DNA testing and parent verification has been completed, as well as the processing of comprehensive performance data which when submitted to Angus Australia produces high accuracy EBV's on all the stud animals listed in the sale.



The commercial heifers are all sired by registered Angus sires, many of which have been used in the stud herd over the past few years.

Several new bloodlines are making their debut at Knowla this year.



Three USA semen sires, GAR Ashland, Baldridge Alternative and GB Fireball have a number of sons represented allowing clients access to the latest international genetics available.



Two sires representing the New Zealand Matauri Reality line in Karoo Realist N278 and Inglebrae Reality N6 also make their debut.

Blood lines that have met strong commercial acceptance such as Bowmont King K306, Dunoon Highpoint H744 and Dunoon Decimal K1454 are also well represented.



These lines have proven their ability to produce high performance weaners under coastal conditions.

All the bulls will be vet checked and semen tested prior to the sale.



Free delivery is also available to local areas for all the bulls catalogued.



The sale will be interfaced with Auctions Plus but we encourage inspections prior to the sale if that is your preferred purchasing method.

The six specially selected stud heifers represent similar bloodlines to the sale bulls, and will be PTIC to calve early spring.



Two of the heifers have been joined to the $130,000 record breaking yearling, Lawsons Rocky R4010.



As in past years the commercial heifers sell unjoined but should be at joining weights on sale day and sell in pens of 15 to 18 head.

On Friday, July 15 the annual Inspection Day will take place at Kanangara, Kia Ora providing the opportunity for a good look at the Knowla sale lots.



Sugarloaf Angus at Dungog is also open for inspection on that day, allowing prospective clients the opportunity to view approximately 130 bulls that have been catalogued between the two studs.

For any further enquires or to arrange an inspection at your convenience please don't hesitate to contact Ted or James Laurie.