Urban Angus ready for sale Advertising Feature

Urban Angus will be hosting their annual on-property sale on July 16.



The sale will be held at 'Lyndhurst Park' located at 1822 Dungog Road, Wallarobba.



The sale will be their sixth annual on-property sale.

The highest quality: The Urban Angus sale format will be changing to a traditional lot-by-lot auction this year when the annual sale is held at 'Lyndhurst Park' at 1822 Dungog Road, Wallarobba on July 16. Picture: Supplied.

The sale format will be changing to a traditional lot-by-lot auction this year.



Urban Angus has previously sold bulls via helmsman auction.



"The helmsman auction has served us well over previous years, however last year's sale dragged on a bit and was time-consuming for attendees," Urban Angus stud principal Matt Urban said.



"We want the sale to run smoothly, and as the number of attendees to the sale has grown, we thought it was time to build a sale shed and auction ring.



"Hopefully, the new shed will make the sale more accessible and allow everyone a good view of the bulls."

Stud manager Ryley Mitchell has been working flat out to get the bulls prepared ready for the earlier sale date this year.



With the continuous wet weather and building of the new sale complex, he has had plenty to get through.



Matt said he has been grateful for the help running the stud this year.



"Ryley is doing a great job managing the cow herd and keeping up to date with the never-ending workload," he said.

There will be 30 HBR Stud Angus bulls on offer.



Some of the AI sires featuring this year include Baldrige Beast Mode, Esslemont Lotto, Baldridge 38 Special, Millah Murrah Marlon Brando and Landfall Keystone.



Twelve of the bulls selected to feature in the sale are by Heart LD Capitalist P7.



P7 has been heavily used in the stud after his first calves demonstrated great consistency and temperament.



His first crop of Bull calves will feature at the top end of the sale.

Along with 30 bulls there will be an offering of unjoined and PTIC heifers.



PTIC Heifers were AI'd to Chiltern Park Moe in April and have been backed up by Ben Nevis Quigley (NBNQ337).

All bulls have been DNA sire verified, semen tested, have tested pesti virus-negative, vaccinated with 7 in 1, Vibrio and 3-day sickness vaccine.



The vendors offer free bull delivery to buyers within 200kms.

The sales agent is Ray White Gloucester with Paul Dooley auctioneering.



Private Inspections prior to sale day are welcome.



For further information contact Matt Urban on 0414 680 480.



Alternatively, you can reach Ryley Mitchell on 0487 006 186 or Ken Maslen at Ray White Gloucester on 0467 589 077.