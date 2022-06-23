Call for women over 90 to be nominated for recognition

Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison is calling for nominations of Maitland women aged 90 and above who have worked for women in their community and deserve to be recognised.
The nominees will be recognised at an annual luncheon in honour of Jean Arnot MBE, FLAA who was a NSW State Library librarian.
Advertisement
The luncheon will be hosted by the National Council of Women NSW Inc. and the Australian Federation of Business and Professional Women's Association.
This luncheon marks the 30th event held in memory of Jean Arnot, a highly respected librarian who fought for equal pay for equal work and worked to improve the status of women.
In the news:
Ms Aitchison said she has had the pleasure of meeting many women from Maitland who epitomise the values associated with Jean Arnot, as they have undertaken work throughout our community to improve the status of women.
During the luncheon, the State Library of NSW will also present its 2022 Jean Arnot Memorial Fellowship.
The fellowship will be awarded to a female librarian or female student of librarianship who has produced an outstanding original, unpublished paper of fewer than 5,000 words on any aspect of librarianship.
The $1000 Fellowship is supported by the National Council of Women of New South Wales, and the Australian Federation of Business and Professional Women's Associations.
The event will be held on Monday, August 15, in the Strangers' Dining Room of NSW Parliament and hosted by the Minister for Mental Health, Regional Youth and Women, the Hon. Bronnie Taylor MLC.
Nominees from both 2021 and 2022 will be invited to this year's luncheon, due to COVID restrictions preventing the event from being held last year.
People wishing to nominate a woman aged 90 years or older for recognition during the luncheon should supply a short biography on the nominee and complete the nominations form as soon as possible.
Nomination forms and details on how to nominate can be found on Ms Aitchison's website https://www.jennyaitchison.com.au/single-post/jean-arnot-memorial-fellowship-announcement-and-luncheon-2022.
Nominations will close on Thursday, June 30, 2022.
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.