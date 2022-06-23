A year 12 student at St Joseph's College, Lochinvar has placed in this year's Social Justice Art Exhibition with his artwork Crying of the Earth.
Isaac Illic, who is 18-years-old, said he was very surprised, happy and excited to be a finalist in the competition, which was drawn in May.
Advertisement
Mr Illic said his artwork draws inspiration from rubbish he has seen at the beach.
"I want to make people stop and think about how rubbish is destroying our world," he said.
In the news:
"We should all be looking after it."
Mr Illic said he loves the beach and doesn't want to see rubbish there, especially as it can make sea animals very sick.
After researching ideas, drawing up some sketches and scouting for rubbish, the artwork took several lessons to create and then a whole week to dry.
Mr Illic used a coke bottle lid and a mask over a mixture of paints to show a beach landscape.
"At school I try to look after the environment as part of our working in the community portfolio," he said.
The Social Justice Art Exhibition is held by the Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle, and this year it was inspired by the Australian Catholic Bishop's 2021-2022 social justice statement Cry of the Earth, Cry of the Poor.
There were four finalists in this year's competition from around the Hunter; Fadi Allawi from St Columban's Primary School, Mayfield, Amaya James from San Celemente High School, Mayfield, Evie Lawes from St Mary's Catholic College, Gateshead and of course, Isaac Illic from St Joseph's College, Lochinvar.
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.