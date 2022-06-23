The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Can you help Hunter police locate this wanted man?

Updated June 23 2022 - 7:48am, first published 7:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Atkinson.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man wanted on six outstanding warrants.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.