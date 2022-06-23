Can you help Hunter police locate this wanted man?

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man wanted on six outstanding warrants.
Luke Atkinson, aged 35, is wanted by virtue of multiple outstanding warrants for drug, property, weapon, stealing, assault, traffic, and fraud offences.
Luke is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 175cm to 180cm tall, of medium build, with a shaved head and unshaven facial hair.
He is known to frequent the Hunter Valley area, as well as Sutherland and surrounding suburbs.
The public is urged not to approach Luke and police would like anyone who has information on his whereabouts to contact Muswellbrook Police Station 6542 6999 or Crime Stoppers.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
