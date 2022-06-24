Mental health and education were the big winners for Maitland in this week's State Budget.
Twenty-two million will be spent on a new building for the Maitland Integrated Community and Community Mental Health Service over the next four years to give it a base within the new Maitland Hospital precinct on Metford Road. $500,000 will be spent on this project over the next 12 months with the remainder to be used by 2026.
Gillieston Public School has been allocated $1.73 million for its redevelopment and Ashtonfield Public School will receive a further $10,000 to contribute to its ongoing upgrade.
Social housing upgrades worth $108,000 have also been included and there will be $2.2 million for existing social housing projects to help increase supply.
The Hunter Valley Flood Mitigation Scheme will receive $21.5 million over eight years to maintain the levy system.
Further afield there is another $1.4 billion over the next four years for planning the M1 extension to Raymond Terrace and widening the Hexham straight.
There is also another $37.8 million for the final stage of the Newcastle Inner City Bypass from Rankin Park to Jesmond, and the government will spend $36.6 million to upgrade the New England Highway between Belford and the Golden Highway.
Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said the budget had provided "substantial funding" for the region, including a $13 million for a Residential Eating Disorders Treatment Centre.
He said the upgrade at Gillieston Public School would "secure a brighter future for Gillieston Heights families for generations to come."
Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison welcomed the government's commitment to Gillieston Public School, which follows her eight-year campaign to improve the facilities.
But she said there was no confirmation about how the money would be spent.
"I want to have the government's actual plan on the table and see what they are going to do with that money. They didn't give any indication of the scope of the project or a completion date," Ms Aitchison said.
"This government knows nothing is more important than the education of our children and our community warmly welcomes this investment," Mr Martin said.
"The NSW Government is making NSW the best place to live, work and raise a family."
On the mental health front, Ms Aitchison felt the timeline for the new building was too long and said there was strong demand for these services in Maitland.
She was also disappointed at the lack of investment in social housing, saying it was desperately needed.
Ms Aitchison was also critical of the rollout of funding for the Hunter Valley Flood Mitigation Scheme, saying more money should be spent more quickly.
"The $21.5 million is great but it's over eight years - that's too long, we need more of that money more quickly. Things have changed, Maitland has changed, and we need the protection," she said.
Mr Martin said $8.9 million of that money would be rolled out over four years to maintain the scheme, which supports more than 250,000 people.
"We saw the Hunter Valley Flood Mitigation Scheme significantly reduce the risk to life and property by controlling the velocity, direction and depth of floodwaters in March this year," he said.
"Without floodgates, levees, spillways, drainage channels and bank protection works in place under this scheme, the impact of the recent floods and many previous floods in the Hunter would have caused far more devastation.
"The funding announced in the Budget will ensure this critical infrastructure is maintained properly so it can continue to shield the Hunter Valley and Newcastle regions from the full brunt of future flooding disasters."
