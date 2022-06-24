The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison has challenged the timelines provided for key projects in the 2022 State Budget

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated June 24 2022 - 12:40am, first published 12:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HEALTH: The new Maitland Hospital site. Marina Neil

Mental health and education were the big winners for Maitland in this week's State Budget.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.