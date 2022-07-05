Annual Bob Asimus Memorial Pairs day a sold out success

East Maitland Bowling Club hosted its fifth annual Bob Asimus Memorial Pairs day last month, in memory of their treasured member and friend.
Bob's family and friends, and members of the community gathered on Monday, June 20 for a great day of bowls.
The event was completely sold out with 76 competitors filling up the carpet and both grass greens.
His sons Brian and David traveled to Maitland to compete in the event, and give out trophies and prize money.
Shaun Richards and Tim Twinning from Raymond Terrace Bowling Club took home first prize, while Wayne Van Maastricht and David Lane from Club Maitland City came in second and brother duo Greg and Wayne Lambourne from Telarah Bowling Club took home third place.
Clayton Parker, bowls development officer at Easts Bowling Club, said it's great to remember and pay tribute to Bob each year.
"He was a coach here, he'd been a long standing member that's well known in the whole community, he represented the state - which not many people get to do, and he'd been a good member of the club for a long time," he said.
Bob's wife, Ann was at the event and said it was a great day.
"Bob's been gone five years this year," she said.
"He was an avid bowler - loved to play,
"The event was a great day, it was so nice to be able to catch up with so many of Bob's old friends on the day,
"We shared a lot of stories and had a laugh - some of the stories we shared were perhaps stories that shouldn't have been told."
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
