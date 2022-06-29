The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Maitland Christian College students are making connections the old fashioned way

CC
By Chloe Coleman
June 29 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CONNECTIONS: From left; Ella Redman, Violet McClure, Mia Hicks, Abbey Blackman, Savannah Gurr, Abigale Bott, Sarah McKinnon and Grace Burke. Picture: Marina Neil.

Students from Maitland Christian College are making connections the old fashioned way, sending hand written letters to aged care residents and remote students across the country.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CC

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.