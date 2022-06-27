Volunteers for Palliative Care's rocking horse raffle has been drawn, and it raised $740 for their services.
Drawn by member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison on Friday, June 24, the money raised will go towards the organisations services, such as patient transport.
The winning prize was a rocking horse, donated by Maitland Men's Shed and community member Sonya Hambrook.
Kathleen Iles, volunteer at Volunteers for Palliative Care said the organisation was very grateful for the donation, especially after COVID-19 has restricted their fundraising efforts over the past two years.
The winner of the raffle donated the rocking horse to a friend with a three-year-old girl, and Ms Iles said they were over the moon about receiving it.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
