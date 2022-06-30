VERTO to help job seekers Advertising Feature

Job seekers and businesses in Maitland and across the Hunter can today access a range of new employment tools through VERTO, a not-for-profit employment, training, education and apprenticeship service provider, as part of the Australian Government's new Workforce Australia initiative.

New opportunity: Ron Maxwell, CEO of not-for-profit employment, training, education and apprenticeship service provider VERTO, is excited to deliver Workforce Australia services in the region. Picture: Supplied.

Workforce Australia replaces the existing Jobactive program from July 1, 2022, and brings together several programs, including Transition to Work (TtW) and Self-Assessment Assistance (SEA), to create a single and easy-to-access government employment service.



These programs will help locals in Maitland to find and keep a job, change jobs or start their own business, while connecting employers with job seekers.

VERTO has been selected to deliver Workforce Australia services across various regions in NSW, including Central West, Hunter, North Coast, Far West Orana and Murray Riverina.

VERTO Chief Executive Officer, Ron Maxwell, said the team is excited to play a role in the initiative and is looking forward to working with job seekers and employers in Maitland and across the Hunter region.

"Workforce Australia will enable local job-ready job seekers to self-manage through new, interactive digital services, while those with greater needs will be supported by experienced VERTO consultants," Mr Maxwell said.

"This new model will also help employers find and secure candidates with the right qualifications and skills through a more connected recruitment service.

"The initiative will equip Australians with the skills, training and resources needed to gain sustainable and satisfying employment and, in doing so, provide businesses and industries with the skills they need to thrive.

Under the initiative, VERTO will work closely with employers and industry to develop practical solutions to industry-wide and local labour market challenges.

VERTO begins delivering Workforce Australia services from today. For more information on the program, visit https://www.dese.gov.au/workforce-australia.

Maitland's VERTO office is located at 333A High Street.

