Two decades lost but hopefully another two found

On Friday it's the 20th anniversary of my dad's passing.
July 8, 2002 - the worst day of my life.
Advertisement
Dad and I were close - thick as thieves.
Unfortunately the scourge of diabetes snatched my hero from my embrace suddenly at the age of 75 - too young I say.
As I sit here writing this it's rather cathartic.
I ponder our good times - sharing a wine at the family dinner table, letting the sun and turquoise waters of Port Stephens wash over us during weekends spent on the family boat.
But that's all that's left - memories and 20 years gone in the blink of an eye.
Where the hell have those two decades gone?
I was 41, my children 17 and 14.
While I remember those cherished moments with my dad, Don was his name, I've tried to rewind and think about each year since.
But I can't and I wrack my brain trying to remember what else I was doing in those years past?
Did I spend them wisely? Was I a good mum? A good employee? A nice person?
I'm sure anyone of my vintage will attest to the fact that as we get older the years go faster.
Life is speeding, flying along at a rate of knots.
And reality check - in another 20 years I'll be 80 if I am blessed enough to live that long.
It hasn't been until this year that I have thought: 'slow down and take time to appreciate life, family and everything I have'.
Savour every moment with loved ones and create those very special memories you would want them to have of you.
Don't take the precious time we spend with them for granted because it is truly a gift.
And I'm telling my kids that life is short, life is fragile and more importantly reminding them to tell their families how much they love them.
Advertisement
Donna Sharpe
Lower Hunter Editor
Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.
Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.