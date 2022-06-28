The Maitland Mercury
All Saints' College Maitland girls claim Bill Turner Trophy regional title

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated June 28 2022 - 7:10am, first published 5:02am
All Saints' College Maitland has claimed the Bill Turner Trophy Regional Final title for the first time in a decade with a 10-1 victory against Singleton High at Cooks Square Park on Tuesday.

Local News

