All Saints' College Maitland girls claim Bill Turner Trophy regional title

All Saints' College Maitland has claimed the Bill Turner Trophy Regional Final title for the first time in a decade with a 10-1 victory against Singleton High at Cooks Square Park on Tuesday.
It was the first time Singleton High School had made the Upper Hunter/Coalfields Area Final and All Saints St Peters' first title win since back to back titles in 2010 and 2011 when they beat Kurri Kurri High School 2-1 both years.
ASC Maitland last made the regional final in 2019 when they were defeated 6-2 by Maitland Grossman High.
The team coached by Rebecca and Paul Cornwall featured Newcastle Jets juniors Penny Clarke (U15) and Charley Cornwall (U14), Maitland Magpies NPLW juniors Madeline Conn, Leah Cunningham, Maya Schofield, Sophie Merchant, Makayla Davies and Paige Burton as well Ashleigh Vetter who plays with Adamstown.
ASC Maitland will travel to the Lower North Coast to play the winner of the Lower North Coast Area in the Round-of-32.
ASC Maitland had the upper hand in defence and were able to score regularly with Madeline Conn leading the way with four goals, Ashleigh Vetter scored three, and Penny Clarke, Charly Cornwall and Maya Schofield all scored one.
Singleton High's goal was scored by Kealah Boldery from the penalty spot after their skipper Georgie Williams was fouled in the penalty area.
