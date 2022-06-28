The Maitland Mercury
Coles launches Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts collectables

Kim Chappell
Kim Chappell
Updated June 28 2022 - 8:12am, first published 8:10am
Coles shoppers are set for some magic at the supermarket with Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts characters available to collect with the launch of Magical Builders.

Kim Chappell

