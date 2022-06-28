Coles shoppers are set for some magic at the supermarket with Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts characters available to collect with the launch of Magical Builders.
From Wednesday July 6, customers will receive a free Coles Magical Builder character with every $30 spent in one transaction at Coles supermarkets, Coles Online and Coles Express.
Magical Builders is a collectable campaign featuring Wizarding World characters and play kits that are plastic-free and recyclable.
There are more than 30 characters to collect including five special edition characters. Fans can also build plastic-free play kits inspired by their favourite Wizarding World settings, such as the Hogwarts castle, a Quidditch pitch, Platform 93/4 and Hogwarts Express. Play kits cost between $9.75-$15.
Avid collectors can also purchase a Hogwarts Trunk Collector Case to house all 35 characters which is also recyclable once the Velcro closing strip is removed.
Almost one year after committing to no longer give away plastic toys at the check-out, Coles has worked with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to bring the characters to shoppers in a sustainable way with the collectables made from 100 per cent FSC certified cardboard that is recyclable in household recycling bins.
Coles chief marketing officer Lisa Ronson said Coles was thrilled to work with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to create an Australian-first collectable campaign.
"We wanted to find an interactive and sustainable way for customers to have fun and that will appeal not only to kids, but guests of all ages," she said.
"We know that Australian fans have been waiting for a Wizarding World collectable campaign like this for a long time, so we are very excited to work with Warner Bros. to bring Coles Magical Builders to life."
Warner Bros. consumer products ANZ vice president Andrew Bromell said the magic of the Wizarding World remained strong in Australia with fans loving the recent release of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in theatres and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child stage play in Melbourne.
"We're always looking for unique ways to bring the Wizarding World to fans in Australia and working with Coles on the Magical Builders program is such an impactful way of doing so," he said.
Forest Stewardship Council CEO Damian Paull said FSC was proud to partner with Cole.
"We are delighted to bring to life their forest-friendly FSC-certified Magical Builder characters. Together, we bring about positive change by providing forest-friendly alternatives to plastics. The Magical Builders range is made with responsibly sourced FSC-certified materials, helping to protect our forests for future generations."
Digital journalist for ACM's regional titles. Before this role, I was the digital specialist with ACM's Agricultural division and prior to that chief of staff at The Land, where I started as a journalist in 2006.
