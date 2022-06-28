The deadly varroa mite has now been detected in seven places in the Hunter and Mid North Coast, leaving Maitland beekeepers feeling on edge.
The state government revealed on Tuesday afternoon that the mite had now been detected in Seaham and Bulahdelah as well as another site in Newcastle.
Advertisement
It comes after it was initially detected in sentinel hives at the Port of Newcastle on Friday.
Restrictions were put in place for hives within 25 kilometres and 50 kilometres of the port, while all hives within 10 kilometres were to be euthanised as a precaution.
Now there is a 10 kilometre eradication zone around Bulahdelah as well as a 25 kilometre surveillance zone and a 50 kilometre biosecurity zone.
NSW Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders said the Bulahdelah case was "directly linked to a previously identified property which shows the prompt and efficient response by the Department of Primary Industries is working well."
He said the measures had been put in place to "rapidly shut down that new incursion and stop further spread."
"I want to be clear that the expansion of the biosecurity zones is no cause for alarm, but actually shows the surveillance system is doing its job to stay on top of where this parasite is hiding," he said.
"I would like to encourage all beekeepers, both commercial and recreational, within the new or original impacted areas to please come forward for the good of the industry.
"We know the devastating impacts varroa mite will have on our honey supplies and pollination across the state, if this threat is not stopped.
"The best path forward is to report the locations of potentially impacted hives to aid our response, so we have all the information we need to deal with this as swiftly as possible."
All beekeepers within the 50 kilometre zones must let the NSW Department of Primary Industries know where their hives are located.
Officials are closely monitoring the situation and are inspecting managed and feral honeybees to limit the spread.
Lochinvar beekeeper Crissy Rowcliff, who is within the initial 50 kilometre biosecurity zone, said it would take time for the full extent of the outbreak to be revealed.
Her heart went out to her fellow beekeepers who had lost all of their hives under the NSW Department of Primary Industries' biosecurity order.
"It's very concerning, it would have a devastating impact if it got into the broader bee population," Ms Rowcliff said.
"The NSW DPI have a good handle on it though so all we can do it sit and wait, and see what the next few days bring.
"I think beekeepers are prepared to do whatever is required to keep it out of the country. It's just a waiting game."
Ms Rowcliff sells her honey at the Slow Food Earth Market in Maitland. She turned to beekeeping after she was captivated by the bee's role in the ecosystem and wanted to support their vital work.
Advertisement
"Bees have such an important role in our food security network. People have things growing in their backyards that rely on bee pollination, the almond industry is coming up to its pollination and relies on so many bees from NSW going down there to do that," Ms Rowcliff said.
If you have bee hives located within the 50km biosecurity zone please call 1800 084 881, complete this form or email hive.location@emergency.dpi.nsw.gov.au.
For more information visit www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/varroa
In the news:
Passionate about community news
Passionate about community news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.