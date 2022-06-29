The Maitland Mercury
Tenambit's Jake Smith wins VET in Schools Student of the Year at training awards

By Chloe Coleman
June 29 2022 - 5:12am
WINNER: Jake Smith has been awarded the 2022 VET in Schools Student of the Year for the Hunter and Central Coast. Picture: Supplied.

Hunter Trade College student Jake Smith has taken home student of the year at the Hunter and Central Coast Training Awards.

