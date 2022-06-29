Hunter Trade College student Jake Smith has taken home student of the year at the Hunter and Central Coast Training Awards.
The Tenambit resident has had his hard work recognised, being named the 2022 Vocational Education and Training in Schools Student of the Year for the Hunter and Central Coast regions.
Advertisement
This is the fourth consecutive year the college has had a student recognised at the awards.
Mr Smith is studying a Certificate II in Automotive Vocational Preparation as part of his HSC, and said he chose the course because he grew up listening to his dad talk about his work as a plant mechanic.
In the news:
Hunter Trade College CEO Mallory Gleeson attributed the award to Mr Smith's determination and hard work over the past two years as well as his teachers' dedication and the support of his host work placement employers.
"We are thrilled to be celebrating this award with Jake as he prepares for the next stage, an interview for the NSW Training Awards," Mrs Gleeson said.
The win follows the college's prestigious School Pathways to VET Award in 2021 at the Australian Training Awards.
"Our students complete their Higher School Certificate while gaining significant work experience and working towards a vocational qualification.
Over 80 per cent of Hunter Trade College students transition into apprenticeships or other employment, representing the fantastic opportunities VET can provide young school leavers.
Mrs Gleeson said their programs engage students in a unique blend of traditional education and hands-on training, leading them to apprenticeships and future employment.
Students starting year 11 in 2023 with an interest in kick-starting their trade career are encouraged to apply to Hunter Trade College for enrolment.
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.