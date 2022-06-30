Three Maitland teachers have been recognised in the Catholic Diocese' annual Emmaus Awards, which celebrate the significant contribution made my staff in schools.
Anne O'Connor from St Joseph's College, Lochinvar, Kristine Lindus from St John the Baptist, Maitland and Ellen Morgan from St John the Baptist, Maitland have all taken home awards that recognise their hard work and achievements.
The Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle gave out 11 awards, and for three of them to go to Maitland teachers is a great achievement; especially since the diocese schools have more than 2000 staff.
Anne O'Connor from St Joseph's College, Lochinvar was awarded the Emmaus Award for Excellence in Teaching VET.
Ms O'Connor has been teaching VET Hospitality since its inception 25 years ago, and she is well known for putting her students first and radiating positive energy.
She said she feels grateful and humbled to receive the award.
"I am also so thankful to the community at St Joseph's College, as they supported me to achieve this award," she said.
Ms O'Connor's favourite part of being a teacher is the connection and relationships she forges with students, "without a doubt".
"When learning 'clicks' for a student, you can share some amazing moments that you will both remember for life," she said.
"I teach in a very practical environment, and although that has its challenges, witnessing the joy, frustration, perseverance and satisfaction students get from their work is such a privilege."
Kristine Lindus from St John the Baptist Primary School, Maitland was awarded the Emmaus Award for Leadership.
Ms Lindus provides opportunities for all students by being supportive and inclusive of their diverse learning needs in her role as pedagogical mentor.
She leads teachers to a higher quality of teaching by presenting student learning cases and reviewing them as a team, and guides staff through best practices, never afraid to share what has worked for her or what hasn't.
Ms Lindus said she is extremely grateful to her school community for nominating her.
"The best part of being a teacher is all to do with the students," she said.
"I love that I get to witness those 'light bulb' moments when they finally achieve something they've worked so hard on.
"Nothing makes me more proud than having a former student go out of their way to say hello and fill me in on their post-school life - although having a 30-year-old talk about when I taught them in kindergarten is a bit of a reality check."
Ms Lindus said she is grateful to work alongside dedicated, professional teachers and support staff at St John the Baptist Primary School.
Ellen Morgan from St John the Baptist Primary School, Maitland was awarded the Emmaus Award for First Five Years of Teaching.
Ms Morgan has already build a reputation as an outstanding educator, so much so that three staff members requested she be nominated for the award.
She is always willing to receive and share feedback, ideas and resources, and has built positive relationships with staff and her students.
Ms Morgan said it was an amazing surprise to think her school community and colleagues had thought to nominate her for the award.
She said she can't pick one favourite part of being a teacher because there is too much to choose from.
"Walking in of a morning and getting a 'Hi Miss Morgan!' from a student, complete with a big smile on their face, gives me such joy," she said.
Ms Morgan knew she has wanted to be a teacher since she was in kindergarten herself, and currently teaches year five.
"It is a joy to have this class as they never fail to make me laugh with their bright personalities," she said.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
