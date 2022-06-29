Young Mustangs follow a family tradition at the national basketball titles

Basketball is a family affair for both Abbey McGregor and Henry Wawszkowicz and the two Maitland Mustangs the pair will be following in their collective family footsteps when they represent NSW Country Under-16s at the national titles in Perth from July 3-10 .
Abbey's mum Amy McGregor (Boyle) made her NSW Country debut at Perth 30 years ago and her four aunts and uncles all represented NSW Country.
Advertisement
In other sports news:
On the McGregor side her uncle Scott played for NSW and Australia and had a long career in the NBL.
Henry is following in the footsteps of his dad Mark, mum Krista and sister Milla in playing for NSW Country.
Henry, who has just turned 15, is a bottom age member of the 10-player under-16 team, while Abbey, 15, is making her debut as a top age player after missing out last season because of the COVID shutdowns.
The Mustangs are doing plenty of great things at junior age with Maitland players Matilda Burns, Isabelle Burns, Blake Collins, and Jayden Tawake all named at reserves for the NSW Country teams.
One of their coaches Kristy Flores, who also runs the highly successful SHE WINS program, will be coaching the u16s NSW Country women.
A Year 9 student at Maitland Grossmann, Henry said selection in the final squad of 15 and 10-member team had been narrowed down from 80 players over three trials.
"Last year I missed out by a bit, but it was kind of good to get the experience under my belt for this year," he said.
Standing 191cm already, the 15-year-old is forecast to reach up to 200cm by the time he finishes growing.
As for the future, he would love to play college basketball in the United States and see where that takes him.
"I want to go to the States for college and get a good education there," said Henry, a power forward who ranks his defence as the strongest part of his game.
"If I can go further that would be good. I'll work hard to get further, but it doesn't pan out I will go to college, get a good education and come back home.
"I not only have to work on my basketball but school as well.
"I know from other people's experience that they had the basketball talent but they didn't have the academics so they couldn't get into the Division 1 schools, they had to settle for lower divisions as they didn't have the marks.
"Basketball just gets you into so many places. You meet so many people."
Advertisement
Abbey, who is in Year 9 at All Saints College St Peter's Campus, also hopes to earn a place in a US college.
"I would definitely go to the States if I get the opportunity," she said. "I want to just challenge myself and see how far I can go with it. I love it, I love the social side of it as well."
Abbey said it was a thrill to finally get to compete at the nationals after winning selection last year but having the tournament cancelled because of COVID restrictions.
"Mum and Dad are just so happy for me and they get to have a holiday in Perth as well," she said. "Mum went when she was my age to Perth with the state team, so that's exciting as well."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.