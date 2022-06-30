Last day to spend NSW Dine and Discover vouchers

Today is the last day to spend your NSW Dine and Discover vouchers.
The Dine voucher can be used at participating cafes, restaurants, pubs and clubs.
The Discover voucher can be used at participating venues such as cinemas and bowling alleys or to buy tickets for events.
If you don't have time to use your Discover voucher today, Hoyts Cinema at Stockland Green Hills is offering people the chance to swap a NSW Discover voucher for a Hoyts e-voucher.
The e-voucher can then be used within the next three years.
People can choose from two options. The first option is to buy a voucher for 2 general movie tickets at the special price of $25, or, buy one Lux movie ticket for $25.
Click here to swap your voucher for a Hoyts e-voucher.
