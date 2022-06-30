The data from the 2021 census is in, and it has revealed a lot about the average Maitland resident, who is a 36-year-old female earning $802 per week.
According to the Bureau of Statistics, there are 90,226 people living in the Maitland local government area and of those, 48.7 per cent are male and 51.3 per cent are female.
Advertisement
Maitland has 25,244 families, and families with kids have an average of 1.9 children.
There are 35,413 private dwellings with an average number of 2.7 people per household, and a median weekly household income of $1766.
In the news:
The average Maitland household has two cars, and pays $370 per week in rent or $1829 per month in mortgage repayments.
So how does Maitland stack up against the rest of the country?
There is a higher proportion of females in Maitland than the rest of Australia; males make up 48.7 per cent of people in Maitland, slightly less than in New South Wales (49.4 per cent) and Australia (49.3 per cent).
Females make up 51.3 per cent of people in Maitland; higher than the state percentage (50.6) and the Australian (50.7).
Maitland has a higher Indigenous population than the rest of the country, with 7.5 per cent of residents being Indigenous or Torres Strait Islander compared with 3.4 per cent of New South Wales residents, and 3.2 per cent of Australians.
Maitland's median age (36) is younger than the New South Wales average (39) and the Australian (38).
There are less people in Maitland in a registered marriage (46.2 per cent) than in New South Wales (47.3 per cent) and in Australia (46.5 per cent).
Less people in Maitland are attending tertiary education (21.1 per cent) than the state average (23.8 per cent) and the Australian average (23.3 per cent).
86.9 per cent of Maitland residents were born in Australia, much higher than the New South Wales average (65.4 per cent) and the Australian average (66.9 per cent).
Maitland residents are more likely to be religious (38.1 per cent of population) than the rest of New South Wales (32.8 per cent), but are slightly less likely to be religious than the rest of Australia (38.4 per cent).
See the rest of the data for Maitland from the 2021 Census here.
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.