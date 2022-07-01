Toss out the cereal, porridge, toast - or whatever you usually have for breakfast - and give a Korean-inspired start to the day a try.
The Korean breakfast will be served up at the Slow Food Earth Market Maitland in The Levee on Thursday, July 7, thanks to a partnership with The Rotary Club of Maitland Sunrise.
The dish uses local ingredients and shows off another way families can use farm-fresh vegetables to create a delectable meal.
Market chairwoman Amorelle Dempster said the dish would encourage shoppers to see vegetables in a new light. It is free for anyone with a voucher from a market stallholder.
"We just want to give people a chance to see the possibilities of what can be done with farm vegetables," she said.
"There are a number of ways that a vegetable can be used in a meal, some people think steaming cabbage, for example, is the only way to enjoy it but there are a wide range of ways it can be used."
Rotary volunteers will cook and serve the breakfast at the market. The ingredients will be supplied by local producers.
The market starts at 8.30am and ends at 1pm.
Shoppers are encouraged to bring their own bags.
