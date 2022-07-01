More bees with varroa mite identified as the NSW outbreak grows

The varroa mite outbreak has now hit the Central Coast with a property near Calga confirmed as having the deadly parasite.
The NSW Department of Primary Industries revealed on Thursday that the mite had been found in one new location, near Calga.
Advertisement
The mite has been found on nine properties in the Hunter, Mid North Coast and Central Coast since it was initially detected in biosecurity hives at the Port of Newcastle on June 24.
The full extent of the outbreak remains unknown.
A 10 kilometre eradication zone has been put in place around Calga as well as a 25 kilometre surveillance zone and a 50 kilometre biosecurity zone.
Maitland beekeepers are so far in the clear, but they are feeling on edge about what lies ahead.
Meanwhile, vegetable farmers are wondering what will happen to their spring crops if the mite is detected in Maitland.
The mite was found in beehives in Seaham and Bulahdelah this week.
The 10 kilometre eradication zone around the port was expanded on Wednesday to include Eagleton, Hinton, Wallalong and parts of Clarence Town, Duns Creek and Duckenfield. A separate 10 kilometre eradication zone around Bulahdelah was also established.
There is also a 25 kilometre surveillance zone and a 50 kilometre biosecurity zone in place around the Port of Newcastle and Bulahdelah in a bid to stop the spread.
Slow Food Earth Market Maitland chairwoman Amorelle Dempster said the loss of bees would have a significant impact on crops grown on farms and in backyards.
"Our vegetable crops that are essential around here for farmers and home growers are going to be affected by this," she said.
"If we don't have those bee populations coming into spring our crops won't have the benefit of them and we will notice it. Things like corn and tomatoes - all those things that need the bees - are going to be affected. We don't often see them working but they are working in the background and are doing a very important job."
NSW Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders said the Bulahdelah case was "directly linked to a previously identified property which shows the prompt and efficient response by the Department of Primary Industries is working well."
He said the measures had been put in place to "rapidly shut down that new incursion and stop further spread."
"I want to be clear that the expansion of the biosecurity zones is no cause for alarm, but actually shows the surveillance system is doing its job to stay on top of where this parasite is hiding," he said.
"I would like to encourage all beekeepers, both commercial and recreational, within the new or original impacted areas to please come forward for the good of the industry.
"We know the devastating impacts varroa mite will have on our honey supplies and pollination across the state, if this threat is not stopped.
Advertisement
"The best path forward is to report the locations of potentially impacted hives to aid our response, so we have all the information we need to deal with this as swiftly as possible."
Officials are closely monitoring the situation and are inspecting managed and feral honeybees to limit the spread.
Report the location of your beehives to the authorities on 1800 084 881.
In the news:
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.
Advertisement
Passionate about community news
Passionate about community news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.