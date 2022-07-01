The Maitland Mercury
The varroa mite has found its way to the Central Coast

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated July 1 2022 - 1:42am, first published 1:25am
More bees with varroa mite identified as the NSW outbreak grows

The varroa mite outbreak has now hit the Central Coast with a property near Calga confirmed as having the deadly parasite.

